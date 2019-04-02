League Two
Bury19:45Cambridge
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane, England

Bury v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Thompson
  • 19Wharton
  • 7Adams
  • 31Danns
  • 11Rossiter
  • 26O'Shea
  • 21McFadzean
  • 15Moore
  • 36Maynard

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6O'Connell
  • 16Cooney
  • 18Telford
  • 27Omotayo
  • 32Lavery
  • 43Maloney

Cambridge

  • 13Mitov
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Taft
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 7Amoo
  • 18Maris
  • 28Doyle-Hayes
  • 19Lambe
  • 20Brown
  • 26Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 3Carroll
  • 14Ibehre
  • 16Darling
  • 17Davies
  • 25John
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City402214470373380
2MK Dons402191066412572
3Bury392011872442871
4Mansfield401815760342669
5Tranmere3919101059421767
6Forest Green4016131158411761
7Exeter3917101252411161
8Colchester401791458481060
9Carlisle40177165954558
10Swindon391512125047357
11Newport38167154957-855
12Stevenage40159164552-754
13Crewe40158174952-353
14Northampton401216125052-252
15Oldham381312135648851
16Cheltenham40149175258-651
17Grimsby40147194050-1049
18Morecambe40129194562-1745
19Port Vale401111183546-1144
20Crawley40127214059-1943
21Cambridge39119193457-2342
22Yeovil4099223759-2236
23Notts County40812204172-3136
24Macclesfield39811204165-2435
View full League Two table

