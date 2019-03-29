Andre Onana: Cameroon goalkeeper extends contract with Ajax

Andre Onana joined Dutch giants Ajax in 2015

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has signed a one year extension with Ajax Amsterdam which will keep him there until June 2022, according to the Dutch club.

Onana, who turns 23 on 2 April, had previously extended his deal with Ajax in May 2017.

He has been a transfer target for several European clubs having played 25 Eredivisie league games this season and starred in the European Champions League where the Dutch side will face Juventus in the quarter-finals.

"I like to play and here I have the opportunity to play and that's why I extend my contract," Onana told the club's official website.

"Ajax did so many things for me and that's why I extend my contract. For me it's important to give something back.

"It was a difficult decision but when you're a young player, it's important to choose game time, not only going to a big club when you're not going to play.

"I am happy to be here and I hope to win more titles," Onana added.

Onana made his first team debut for the four-time European champions on 20 August 2016 against Willem II.

Since Clarence Seedorf's appointment as Cameroon's head coach in August 2018, Onana has become his country's first choice keeper and played a pivotal role in helping the Indomitable Lions qualify for this year's Africa cup of Nations in Egypt.

Onana joined Ajax in 2015 from Barcelona, having found his way to the famous La Masia academy through a link with the Samuel Eto'o football foundation in Cameroon.