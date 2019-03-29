Loren Dykes set for 100th Wales cap against Czech Republic

Loren Dykes began her career as a forward before switching positions and playing at full-back

Loren Dykes is set for her 100th Wales cap when Jayne Ludlow's side face Czech Republic in a friendly on 4 April.

The full-back will become Wales' second centurion, after Jess Fishlock, if she features at Rodney Parade.

Football Association of Wales Young Player of the Year Elise Hughes and Anna Filbey are both recalled after missing the double-header against Republic of Ireland with injury,

The game is set to be the most-attended Wales women's friendly.

Champions League semi-finalists Fishlock and Sophie Ingle are also both included in Ludlow's 20-player squad.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Olivia Clark (Nettleham Ladies FC), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women FC), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women FC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women FC), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Ladies FC), Chloe Lloyd(Cardiff City Ladies FC), Angharad James (Everton Ladies FC), Jess Fishlock (Olympique Lyonnais FC), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies FC), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur Ladies FC), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women), Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women)