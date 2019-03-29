Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment a no-brainer, says Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs (far left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (far right) played together at Manchester United from 1996 to 2007

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United's permanent manager was a "no-brainer" says former team-mate and Wales boss Ryan Giggs.

Solskjaer, who signed a three-year contract on Thursday, took interim charge in December, since when United have lost just one of 13 league games.

Under the Norwegian, United have also reached the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Paris St-Germain.

"I'm delighted to see he has got the job permanently," said Giggs.

"He has done so well since he has taken over.

"Really, it was a no-brainer in the end with the success he has had in a short space of time."

Giggs, 45, and Solskjaer, 46, spent 11 seasons playing together at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Both have since spent time as interim manager of the club and the now-Wales manager believes former United players could be better suited to the role due to their understanding of the club.

"You have someone (Solskjaer) who has played for the club, coached at the club too, and recognises what a Manchester United player looks like.

"People from the outside may be a little bit sceptical about that, but when you have played at the club and experienced the way the fans want you to play, I think you understand more than someone coming from the outside."

Solskjaer's immediate aim will now be to secure Champions League football next season.

United currently sit one place and two points behind Arsenal, who are currently fourth and occupy the final Champions League position.

The Norwegian's first game since taking permanent charge is against Watford at home on Saturday.