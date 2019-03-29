McLeish faces anxious wait, Morelos will 'never change' - gossip

Alex McLeish looks set for an anxious wait before being relieved of his duties as Scotland boss. (Daily Record)

Although no official Scottish FA board meeting has taken place to discuss McLeish's future, it is understood a number of directors have shared their concerns during a series of one-to-one conversations and are now waiting for chief executive Ian Maxwell to make them official at some point next week. (Daily Record)

Maxwell must be allowed to make the crucial decision on the next Scotland manager completely independently if McLeish is removed from his post, says former SFA boss Gordon Smith. (Herald, subscription required)

Richard Bevan, chief of the League Managers Association,has backed McLeish amid claims he will lose his job, and says the national boss "has told me he is absolutely fine". (Various)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson describes McLeish as an "absolute giant of a man" when in charge of the Ibrox club. But Ferguson says he "hasn't seen that in Alex for a while". (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos says he will "never change the way I am" in an interview for Rangers TV's mini-documentary on the Colombia striker, who is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer. Morelos speaks of the passing of his younger sister, and how he told his mother "I'm going to take care of you and my whole family" when she died. (Rangers FC)

Neil Lennon will be made Celtic manager on a permanent basis if he leads the Scottish champions to victory over Rangers on Sunday, believes captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney is set to make Sunday's Old Firm match. Celtic boss Neil Lennon is confident the left-back will be ready to face Rangers having made a good recovery from a calf issue. (Daily Record)

Former Northern Ireland player Steve Lomas believes Kyle Lafferty can be Rangers' big-game wildcard at Celtic Park. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers chief Sandy Easdale has claimed the Ibrox club are years away from catching Celtic as Dave King lacks the financial clout to close the gap. (Daily Record)

St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson has apologised for his scuffing a Panenka penalty in his side's 1-0 loss to St Johnstone but insists he is ready to take the Paisley club's next spot kick. (Scottish Sun)

Tom Aldred reveals he chose to join Motherwell to boost his chances of a Scotland cap. The centre-back is on loan from Bury. (Scottish Sun)