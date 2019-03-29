Just 30 fans to watch Ahly Zamalek derby in Egyptian league

Al Ahly will face their Cairo rivals Zamalek on Saturday

Only thirty fans will be given access to the weekend's Cairo derby between Al Ahly and Zamalek.

The biggest game in the country's league could see Ahly overhaul their city rivals at the top of the table.

But continuing security restrictions mean the 86,000 capacity Borg-al-Arab stadium will be almost empty for the high profile clash.

15 fans from either team will be allowed into the game, according to Egypt's Football Association (EFA).

"After meeting with security, we can announce that only 30 people will attend the match between Ahly and Zamalek, with 15 persons for each team", Amer Hussien, the chairman of the EFA's competitions committee said on Thursday.

There have been limits on fans attending matches in Egypt ever since the tragic riot in Port Said which killed more than 70 people attending a game between Al Masry and Al Ahly in 2012.

The restrictions on domestic matches are in contrast to continental club games and international fixtures, where tens of thousands of supporters are routinely allowed.

There have been periodic attempts since then to ease restrictions, but authorities are keen to limit fans on Saturday in the match between Ahly and Zamalek because of how big the fan base of the two clubs is.

Zamalek are top of the Egyptian league with 53 points from 22 matches, while Al Ahly are second, two points adrift with 11 rounds of games still to be played.