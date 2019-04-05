Daniel Armstrong (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross County v Dundee United
-
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 12Boyle
- 28van der Weg
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 16Spence
- 8Lindsay
- 31Armstrong
- 10McManus
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 18Semple
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 26Cowie
- 44Grivosti
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 30Reynolds
- 55Connolly
- 17Robson
- 18Butcher
- 47Harkes
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 50Pawlett
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 13Gomis
- 15Nesbitt
- 16Smith
- 34Laidlaw
- 42Graham
- 49Seaman
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Attempt blocked. Marcus Fraser (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Dundee United 1. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
