Premier Division: Deery confident for Sligo encounter at Brandywell

Derry defeated Sligo 1-0 in last season's EA Sports Cup semi-final

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Sligo Rovers Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website.

Derry City assistant manager Kevin Deery is targeting a third home win of the Premier Division campaign when Sligo Rovers visit the Brandywell.

City lie fifth after six games and just a point above Sligo.

"Sligo, with a new manager, are the same sort of set-up as us and we have to be targeting three points - it's as simple as that," said Deery.

"We've played well at home and the crowd have been brilliant, creating a fantastic atmosphere."

Derry won their opening two home matches before a defeat by champions Dundalk while Sligo's away record has impressed Deery.

"Sligo have been decent away from home - they got a point at Dundalk and beat Finn Harps at Ballybofey," added Deery, who held the same position at Sligo last season.

"We have to look at those matches and say they are going to be really difficult to beat."

Sligo will be without Ed McGinty (finger) while David Cawley is doubtful and will have a late fitness test.

"There isn't much between Derry and ourselves in the table and that big, slick pitch will lend to a good game," said Rovers boss Liam Buckley.

"I have no doubt it'll be another hard one but one we can do well in."