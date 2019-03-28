Huddersfield Town make £23.2m profit for year ending June 2018

Jan Siewert replaced David Wagner as Huddersfield Town manager in January

Huddersfield Town made an operating profit of £23.2m for the year ending June 2018 after one season back in the top flight.

The club had made a £21.9m loss for the previous financial year when they were promoted from the Championship.

In the Premier League, turnover went from £15.8m to £125.2m, although wages increased from £21.7m to £62.6m.

This season, Huddersfield are bottom of the Premier League and 16 points from safety with seven games left.

In the Terriers' latest accounts the club said that the amount they owed to owner Dean Hoyle remained "broadly flat" at £49.4m.

The main increase in turnover came from a rise in television and Premier League revenues, which went from £7.5m to £109.8m.