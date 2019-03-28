Alex McLeish to be sacked as Scotland manager - gossip

Alex McLeish is set to be relieved of his duties as Scotland manager over the next 24 hours after a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualification campaign. (Daily Record)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will hold talks with the 60-year-old today as the governing body looks to move quickly after a humiliating 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino. (Daily Record)

As well as the poor performances in the opening double header, there was a "deeply troubling episode" ahead of the win in San Marino that left the SFA concerned that McLeish's health is being adversely affected by the role. (Daily Record)