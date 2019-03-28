Nuneaton Borough: Winding-up petition adjourned after HMRC tax bill is paid

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite bought Nuneaton Borough's ground in June last year

National League North side Nuneaton Borough have had a winding-up petition against them adjourned after paying an outstanding tax bill.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) brought the action over a bill of £32,000.

The case in the High Court was adjourned until 1 May after the club paid the bill following a donation from a local businessman.

The club returns to court on Thursday to apply for a validation order to unfreeze its bank accounts.

"It gives us a chance to get to the end of the season and organise everything else," interim owner Jimmy Ginnelly told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"We've amassed enough money to pay off quite a few of the debts, the HMRC was the main one."

Nuneaton are 20 points from safety at the bottom of the table and will be relegated this weekend if they fail to beat fellow strugglers FC United of Manchester or Guiseley win at home against York City.

The club was reformed as Nuneaton Town in 2008 after the old Nuneaton Borough was liquidated and rose to the National League - non-league's top tier - in 2012.

They were relegated in 2015 and have been in National League North ever since. In 2018 they rebranded as Nuneaton Borough once again.

"We're trying our hardest to pay everyone but we've not been able to pay because the bank has put this validation order on us," Ginnelly added.

"There's a very positive group of businessmen who are wanting to help and try and create this new thing down at Nuneaton Borough, there's 10 or 15 of us now who are all lumping together."