Simeon Jackson: St Mirren boss Oran Kearney rues botched Panenka

Simeon Jackson's scuffed Panenka penalty was "crazy" and "killed us", said St Mirren manager Oran Kearney after his side's 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Johnstone.

The Canadian's attempt dribbled towards Zander Clark, with the hosts scoring the only goal four minutes later.

It leaves St Mirren one point adrift of Dundee at the bottom with the sides meeting on Saturday in Paisley.

"Why he risked it at this stage of the season, I don't know," Kearney said.

"We spoke before the game about the magnitude of the games and the pressure to make good decisions. And I said it again to him in there as he's a big enough boy to take it.

"If we're 3-0 up in the first game of the season with 10 minutes to and he tries something like that, you can accept it. But where we are and how the goal would have been for us, it's crazy."

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Kearney said he had yet to ask Jackson why he had attempted the Panenka but suggested the 31-year-old perhaps changed his mind during his run up.

As it was, Chris Kane scored the only goal four minutes later when he latched on to Matteo Muzek's slack back header to prod into the net.

From there, Kearney believes his side "huffed" and wasted the remainder of the half "feeling sorry" for themselves.

"It's still in our hands and we've a lot of big games ahead of us, games that are going to look like this and have the level of edge that this had," he said. "But we've got to be smarter in those games."

'It might not have reached the net' - what the pundits said

Former St Johnstone midfielder Allan Preston on Radio Scotland

That's the worst penalty I've seen live. I'm not even sure it would have reached the net. If I was Oran Kearney, I'd be going crazy at him. I've been in changing rooms where, when he walked in at half time, he'd get a knock in the face. There's people's livelihoods at stake here and he's trying to be smart and clever and trying to dink the goalkeeper. It's a disgrace. If they get relegated by a point, that'll haunt them. It was absolutely crazy.

Former St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson on Radio Scotland

It was shocking, especially at this stage of the season, with his team fighting and scrapping for everything. Zander Clark was actually lying down because he'd dived before the ball even reached him. I'd be raging with him... I'd be going mental, in fact. It was a really poor one from him. The confidence that would have given St Mirren is huge and these are big, big moments in seasons.

'Why would you try to be cool?' - what the fans said

Kenny Leckie: We're bottom of the league. Why would you try and be cool?

Koodles: If you're up by a couple then by all means be cute with that penalty, if you're bottom of the league and need the points and it's tied, don't be cute.

Frank63: You'd want to Panenka him all over the park.

John Gallacher: Disregard for his club, fans, opposition and the league.

Kenneth Blair: Little piece of perspective please. he tried he failed. We are talking about St Mirren supporters, of which I am one. Football is a mere sport.

But what if he'd scored..?

Simple. Fans and pundits would have been heralding his bottle, his composure, his chutzpah. Jackson's goal would likely have gone down in St Mirren's storied history, especially if they retained their Premiership status.

Just look at Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, who scored his fifth Panenka of the season in Spain's win over Malta on Tuesday. And what about these memorable incidents...

Antonin Panenka: The man who started it all playing for Czechoslovakia in the 1976 European Championship. The final against West Germany finished 2-2 and the first Euros shootout ensued. With seven kicks converted, Uli Hoeness ballooned his over the bar and up stepped Panenka to chip the ball away from Sepp Maier and into the middle of the net. And so the Panenka penalty was named.

Andy Walker: In a 1999 Scottish Cup replay, Ayr United were 2-0 against Kilmarnock when an 83rd-minute penalty was awarded. With former Cetlic team-mate Gordon Marshall facing him down - and thinking the game was in stoppage time - Andy Walker raced towards to ball, then slammed on the break before lifting the ball down the middle, with Marshall sprawling to his right.

Jim McIntyre: In 2007, the now Dundee manager was playing for Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden. It looked set to end goalless but, with two minutes left, he dinked the ball over Andy McNeil to put the Fifers into a final against Celtic.

Andrea Pirlo: One with particular resonance for Scots as the Juventus playmaker clipped the ball over England's Joe Hart to secure a 4-2 shootout win for Italy in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

Jason Cummings: After an embarrassing shanked Panenka sailed over Eiji Kawashima's crossbar in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United at Hampden, the gallus Hibernian striker ambled up in the shootout to rifle in the spot-kick that took the Easter Road club to the final. They then went on to win the trophy, of course...