Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan and Man Utd's Andreas Pereira contest for the ball in Carson, California in July, 2018

Manchester United will play AC Milan at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, 3 August as part of their build up to the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The game will be part of United's summer tour.

They also face Inter Milan in Singapore on 20 July before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai on 25 July.

United's tour begins against Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia on 13 and 17 July respectively.