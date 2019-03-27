David Moyes keen on Scotland job 'in time' but would prefer club management

David Moyes' last job in management was keeping West Ham United in the Premier League in 2018

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes says that he would like to manage Scotland "in time" but his preference is a return to club management.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has come under pressure following defeat by Kazakhstan in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Moyes left West Ham United in 2018 after achieving Premier League safety in his six-month spell in charge.

"Club football would be my choice, but Scotland's my country and I'm really passionate," Moyes told Five Live.

"I've followed Scotland to all the tournaments when I was a young man, I used to go to Wembley regularly with my dad, so I've got some great memories of being a Scotland supporter."

McLeish's side lost 3-0 in Kazakhstan to kick off their Group I qualifying campaign, and the team was booed off the pitch three days later following an unconvincing 2-0 win over San Marino.

Moyes believes that fundamental issues with player development are at the root cause of Scotland's international struggles.

"The Scotland job is difficult for anybody because there's great expectation," he said. "I don't think there's any one way we can fix it. I don't have all the answers, but I've got some ideas and thoughts.

"There are many things we're not doing in Scotland, we've chosen to bring in lots of foreign players, and cheap foreign players, and maybe a lot of the young Scottish players are not getting the opportunities.

"We need to see if we can find a solution to develop more players, but we're not going to do it in two or four years, it's a 10 or 15-year plan."

Moyes has previously been linked with Celtic, but the former Everton and Real Sociedad manager believes that caretaker boss Neil Lennon has proved that he should be appointed in the role permanently this summer.

"I would always be interested, but Lenny's done a brilliant job. He's been there before and the job he's doing at the moment would warrant being the Celtic manager. He's doing a good job," Moyes said.