Scottish Gossip: Rogic & Lustig set for Old Firm return

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has returned to first-team training and could play his first game since December following a knee injury by lining up against Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Rogic could be joined in the starting line by Mikael Lustig, with the full-back having recovered from a thigh injury in time for Sunday's game. (Daily Record)

Rangers are likely to be without Croatia defender Borna Barisic for two weeks, though, after the full-back injured his left ankle playing against Hungary. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers could be priced out of a permanent move for winger Ryan Kent, with the on-loan Liverpool player being tracked by a number of English clubs. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain wants the two Old Firm clubs to return to the traditional ticketing arrangements instead of limiting the number of away fans that attend the fixture. (The Herald)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is ready to play in the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan is also hopeful that Neil Lennon will be appointed permanent Celtic manager. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson believes Rangers players got carried away after defeating Celtic in the last Old Firm meeting in December. (Daily Mail)

Hearts are close to agreeing a permanent deal with on-loan Norwich City striker Steven Naismith. (Scottish Daily Express)

New Hibernian signing Jonathan Spector hopes to make his debut for the club this weekend, having proved his fitness in a reserve game. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland midfielder Paul Hartley says the players who called off from the last international squad should be ashamed of themselves. (Scottish Daily Express)