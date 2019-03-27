Nigeria score "fastest" goal to beat Egypt in friendly

Nigeria's Paul Onuachu scored for Nigeria inside 10 seconds against Egypt - on his full international debut

Nigeria beat Egypt in a friendly thanks to a goal scored inside 10 seconds in Asaba on Tuesday.

Denmark-based striker Paul Onuachu fired home from outside the box to score the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere, Senegal needed Sadio Mane to come off the bench and help them to a win over Mali.

Also on Tuesday Algeria beat Tunisia, Ivory Coast beat Liberia, Ghana won at home to Mauritania and Morocco were beaten by Argentina.

With the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt fast approaching, it was an important round of matches for coaches and players, and Nigeria's Onuachu - making his full international debut - seized his opportunity to make an impact.

The ball was chipped forward for him to run on to, he took it round the defender with one touch and then scored with his second to stun Egypt and delight the still settling crowd.

It was the only goal in a game which pitted two of the major contenders for the Nations Cup crown together, and Egypt - with the rested Mohamed Salah absent - tested the Super Eagles as well.

Salah may have been absent but his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane came off the bench for Senegal to rescue a win for them against Mali.

They were a goal down with three minutes remaining when Mane skipped past several defenders into the box and scored with a low shot to level it at 1-1.

And well into stoppage time Mane had yet more influence on the game as he set up Senegal's winner from Moussa Kounate.

The other matches also featured many of the serious contenders for Egypt 2019 later this year.

Ghana's Black Stars also took an early lead - inside two minutes - against Nations Cup debutants Mauritania in Accra, and they won the game 3-1.

Herve Renard's Morocco were beaten, going down 1-0 to Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi.

In the North African derby between Algeria and Tunisia, Algeria kept up their stellar record of not losing a game at home in Blida since 2002, with a 1-0 win.

And Ivory Coast left it late, but earned a 1-0 win over Liberia thanks to a 90th minute penalty from Jonathan Kodijia in Abidjan.