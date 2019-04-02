Manchester City v Cardiff City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 18 goals in 17 home appearances in all competitions, including three hat-tricks.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out through injury having been substituted at his own request in the win at Fulham.

Vincent Kompany is available following nearly a month out with a muscular problem but Fabian Delph is sidelined.

Cardiff City full-back Jazz Richards, who is yet to start a league game this season, has returned to training following a thigh injury.

Fellow defenders Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson are both long-term absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the pressure to win: "It will not be a problem. We know what we are going to play for. Every single game is a final.

"Cardiff what I saw against Chelsea is alive. They have incredible spirit. It is not a team that is already done. It is there but we want to be there too."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We've got to do our best in the game. I doubt any of our squad could get in either two of their first teams.

"They've taken the Premier League to another level. And you're not only putting your wits against the very best - possibly in Europe - but it's the highest odds in a game this season; 40/1 in a two-horse race.

"The bookies say they've never seen betting like it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If the game goes the way I would expect, with Manchester City dominating possession, then I would be surprised if Cardiff keep it competitive because of how much they gave on Sunday.

This game is not make or break for the Bluebirds, but their following two fixtures could be - at Burnley on 13 April and then at Brighton three days later.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff's only victory in their past 20 away league fixtures against Manchester City was 2-1 in the top flight at Maine Road in 1961 (D8, L11).

Manchester City have scored at least four goals in each of their last four top-flight wins against Cardiff.

Both teams have scored in all 14 top-flight meetings in Manchester.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 18 of their 20 matches in all competitions in 2019 (D1, L1), scoring 66 goals.

They have triumphed in 15 of their 16 Premier League home fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Crystal Palace on 22 December.

City have faced just one shot on target in their last three league matches: Gerard Deulofeu's goal for Watford on 9 March.

Cardiff City