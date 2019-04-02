St Johnstone v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St. Johnstone have won back to back top-flight matches against Dundee without conceding a single goal - only once previously have the Saints won three consecutive games against the Dee in the Scottish Premiership (September 1999 - run of three).
- St. Johnstone and Dundee will meet on a Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since February 2013 (2-2) - Mark Stewart rescued a point for Dundee with his 89th minute strike having been forced to play the final 24 minutes with 10 men following Declan Gallagher's sending off.
- St. Johnstone have picked up just four points from their past 30 available in the Scottish Premiership (P10 W1 D1 L8), the fewest of any side in the division across their last 10 matches.
- Dundee have lost their past five league games; they haven't lost six in succession this campaign since they lost each of their opening six such matches of the season.
- Christopher Kane has been directly involved in four of St. Johnstone's past six league goals (two goals, two assists), and has scored twice and assisted one in his last two league appearances versus Dundee.