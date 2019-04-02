Scottish Premiership
Hibernian19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have lost just two of their past 14 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (W7 D5 L2), however they did lose the most recent meeting between the two sides, 3-0 in December 2018 - Hibs haven't lost back to back Scottish Premiership games against Killie since December 2008 under Mixu Paatelainen.
  • There have been 20 goals scored in the last four league meetings between Hibernian and Kilmarnock, an average of five goals per game (10 goals each).
  • Since Paul Heckingbottom took charge in February, no side has picked up more points in the Scottish Premiership than Hibernian (16 - P6 W5 D1 L0).
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches played on a Wednesday (W5 D7) since a 1-4 defeat to Celtic in April 2015 under Gary Locke.
  • Since the start of 2015/16, Kris Boyd has scored four goals in four league starts against Hibernian; only against Partick Thistle (five) has he netted more in this time.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234469175273
2Rangers31179567244360
3Kilmarnock31159744281654
4Aberdeen31157947361152
5Hearts31155113736150
6Hibernian31139947331448
7Motherwell31134143641-543
8St Johnstone31125143042-1241
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212066-4624
11St Mirren3155212358-3520
12Dundee3146212564-3918
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you