Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45Celtic
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St. Mirren have won just one of their 32 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (D3 L28), losing 15 of their 17 matches against them (D2) since a 4-0 win back in March 2010.
  • Celtic have kept 22 clean sheets in 32 matches against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, conceding just three goals against them in the last 17 games and scoring 43 in reply during this period.
  • St. Mirren have won two of their past three home league matches (L1); they had won just two of their first 13 this season before this (D1 L10).
  • Celtic have won each of their four-away league matches in 2019, the only 100% win rate in the Scottish Premiership this calendar year.
  • Celtic are without a win in four away league matches at newly-promoted opponents (D3 L1), with their last win over such opposition coming over Rangers in April 2017 (5-1).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234469175273
2Rangers31179567244360
3Kilmarnock31159744281654
4Aberdeen31157947361152
5Hearts31155113736150
6Hibernian31139947331448
7Motherwell31134143641-543
8St Johnstone31125143042-1241
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212066-4624
11St Mirren3155212358-3520
12Dundee3146212564-3918
