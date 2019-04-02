Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Motherwell
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen have won seven of their past nine league matches against Motherwell (L2), keeping clean sheets in each of their last four victories.
  • Having gone eight games unbeaten at the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership between August 2009 and May 2014 (W5 D3), Motherwell have since lost six of their past eight visits to Aberdeen in the top-flight (W1 D1).
  • Aberdeen are without a win in four league games (D2 L2), their longest such run within a single Scottish Premiership season since October 2015 (five matches).
  • Motherwell are winless in three away league outings (D1 L2), this after having won three in a row directly beforehand.
  • Niall McGinn has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances against Motherwell for Aberdeen (four goals, six assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234469175273
2Rangers31179567244360
3Kilmarnock31159744281654
4Aberdeen31157947361152
5Hearts31155113736150
6Hibernian31139947331448
7Motherwell31134143641-543
8St Johnstone31125143042-1241
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212066-4624
11St Mirren3155212358-3520
12Dundee3146212564-3918
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you