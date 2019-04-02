Aberdeen v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Aberdeen have won seven of their past nine league matches against Motherwell (L2), keeping clean sheets in each of their last four victories.
- Having gone eight games unbeaten at the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership between August 2009 and May 2014 (W5 D3), Motherwell have since lost six of their past eight visits to Aberdeen in the top-flight (W1 D1).
- Aberdeen are without a win in four league games (D2 L2), their longest such run within a single Scottish Premiership season since October 2015 (five matches).
- Motherwell are winless in three away league outings (D1 L2), this after having won three in a row directly beforehand.
- Niall McGinn has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances against Motherwell for Aberdeen (four goals, six assists).