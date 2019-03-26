European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Malta0Spain1

Malta v Spain

Line-ups

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 4Borg
  • 2Caruana
  • 22Muscat
  • 19Zerafa
  • 16Mintoff
  • 15Corbalan
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 8Fenech
  • 7Mbong
  • 10Nwoko

Substitutes

  • 3Micallef
  • 5Grech
  • 9Mifsud
  • 11Muscat
  • 12Vella
  • 13Vella
  • 14Montebello
  • 17Camilleri
  • 18Kristensen
  • 20Grech
  • 21Muscat
  • 23Haber

Spain

  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 20Roberto
  • 15Ramos
  • 12Hermoso
  • 3Gayá
  • 11Canales
  • 16Hernández
  • 6Saúl
  • 10Asensio
  • 7Morata
  • 14Bernat

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Gómez
  • 4Martínez
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ceballos
  • 9Rodrigo
  • 17Mata
  • 18Alba
  • 19Muniain
  • 21Parejo
  • 22Navas
  • 23López
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Malta 0, Spain 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Malta 0, Spain 1.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joseph Zerafa.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

Sergi Roberto (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Goal!

Goal! Malta 0, Spain 1. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Hermoso.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Offside, Spain. Sergi Roberto tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Offside, Malta. Steve Borg tries a through ball, but Kyrian Nwoko is caught offside.

Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).

Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Caruana (Malta).

Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Mario Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Mintoff (Malta).

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).

Joseph Zerafa (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a set piece situation.

Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201126-41
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine21102114
2Luxembourg21013303
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland22003036
2R. of Ireland22002026
3Denmark100101-10
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22003126
2Norway21012203
3Sweden21012203
4Malta21012203
5Romania21014313
6Faroe Islands200225-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22008176
2Turkey22006066
3Albania21013213
4Iceland210124-23
5Andorra200205-50
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22006066
2Bos-Herze22004136
3Greece21012203
4Finland21012203
5Armenia200214-30
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

