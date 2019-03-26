Second Half begins Malta 0, Spain 1.
Malta v Spain
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 2Caruana
- 22Muscat
- 19Zerafa
- 16Mintoff
- 15Corbalan
- 6Guillaumier
- 8Fenech
- 7Mbong
- 10Nwoko
Substitutes
- 3Micallef
- 5Grech
- 9Mifsud
- 11Muscat
- 12Vella
- 13Vella
- 14Montebello
- 17Camilleri
- 18Kristensen
- 20Grech
- 21Muscat
- 23Haber
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 20Roberto
- 15Ramos
- 12Hermoso
- 3Gayá
- 11Canales
- 16Hernández
- 6Saúl
- 10Asensio
- 7Morata
- 14Bernat
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Gómez
- 4Martínez
- 5Busquets
- 8Ceballos
- 9Rodrigo
- 17Mata
- 18Alba
- 19Muniain
- 21Parejo
- 22Navas
- 23López
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home16%
- Away84%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Malta 0, Spain 1.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joseph Zerafa.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Sergi Roberto (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Goal!
Goal! Malta 0, Spain 1. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Hermoso.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Offside, Spain. Sergi Roberto tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Offside, Malta. Steve Borg tries a through ball, but Kyrian Nwoko is caught offside.
Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Caruana (Malta).
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Mario Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Mintoff (Malta).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Joseph Zerafa (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a set piece situation.
Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.