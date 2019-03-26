Matt Smith: Wales midfielder signs new Manchester City deal

Matt Smith has been capped five times by Wales

Wales midfielder Matt Smith has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City.

Smith, 19, has agreed a three-year extension to his current deal, meaning he is tied to the Etihad Stadium club until the summer of 2023.

Smith impressed as Wales beat Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier last weekend.

He has also won praise for his performances for Dutch side FC Twente, where he is on a season-long loan.

Redditch-born Smith joined Manchester City from West Bromwich Albion when he was 14.

He qualifies for Wales through his Gwent-born grandfather and made his senior international debut against Mexico in June 2018.

Smith has been a regular in a Twente side who are pushing for promotion to the top flight.