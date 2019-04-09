Celtic v Rangers: Scottish Youth Cup final live on BBC Scotland

Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 in the 2017 final of the Scottish Youth Cup

This season's Scottish Youth Cup final between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Hampden Park will host the 19:05 BST kick-off on Thursday 25 April, with the action also shown on the BBC Sport website.

Celtic, looking for a 16th success in the tournament, beat Queens' Park in the last four.

Rangers, who have lifted the trophy on six occasions, got the better of last year's beaten finalists Aberdeen.