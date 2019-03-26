Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:45Alloa
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Alloa Athletic

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County28176550272357
2Dundee Utd2915774035552
3Ayr27127842281443
4Inverness CT28101263831742
5Dunfermline28117103030040
6Morton28810102736-934
7Queen of Sth2879123535030
8Falkirk2979133140-930
9Partick Thistle2985163147-1629
10Alloa2868142843-1526
