Millie Bright and Jill Scott back in England squad for friendlies

Defender Millie Bright was a key player for England at Euro 2017

Chelsea's Millie Bright and Manchester City's Jill Scott have returned to the England squad for next month's friendly matches against Canada and Spain.

Defender Bright, midfielder Scott and Reading midfielder Jade Moore missed out on the SheBelieves Cup win earlier this month because of injury.

City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is also in Phil Neville's 25-player squad.

England face Canada at Manchester City on Friday, 5 April before hosting Spain at Swindon Town on Tuesday, 9 April.

Both games are part of England's 'Road to France Series' and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The match against Canada - who are fifth in Fifa's world rankings, one place behind England - will take place at City's 7,000-capacity Academy Stadium and is already sold out.

Head coach Neville said: "We're looking forward to playing in front of our fans in different parts of the country once again.

"Our support is brilliant. The fans have backed us and hopefully we can put on a good show.

"We're expecting two tough matches but we need to be tested as we step up our preparations for the summer.

"Winning the SheBelieves Cup was fantastic but we're now looking to improve and push on further.

"As ever, picking the squad was really tough due to the strength and depth of talent in our ranks.

"We have four matches before flying out to France and I want to emphasise that the door is not shut to any player with ambitions of making the World Cup squad."

Bright, 25, and Moore, 28, and Scott, 32, all missed out on the SheBelieves Cup win in order to manage their fitness before the World Cup which starts on 7 June.

England will also host Denmark on Saturday, 25 May at Walsall before the visit of New Zealand on Saturday, 1 June at Brighton and Hove Albion.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea) Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride), Ellen White (Birmingham City)