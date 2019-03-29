Celtic v Rangers: Can you name Neil Lennon's XI in his last Old Firm game?
|Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers
|Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Before the first Old Firm game of his second spell in charge of Celtic, can you name the XI that Neil Lennon picked for his last derby meeting with Rangers - a 3-0 win in April 2012?
