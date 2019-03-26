Montenegro face racist behaviour charge in Euro 2020 qualifier against England
Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour following the abuse suffered by England players in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica on Monday.
England won 5-1 but the match was overshadowed by racist chanting from some home fans directed at several England players, including Danny Rose.
Uefa said "disciplinary proceedings" had been opened against Montenegro with one charge for "racist behaviour".
More to follow.