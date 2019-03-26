Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, McInnes, Celtic, Hearts

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he's looking for a new 'Kenny Dalglish' or 'Joe Jordan' for the national team as he seeks to lift them out of the current feeling of despair. (Daily Record)

McLeish insists he cannot allow himself to worry about the possibility of being sacrificed in order to appease an unsettled Tartan Army. (Scotsman)

And McLeish has defender under-fire SFA board chiefs Alan McRae and Rod Petrie, insisting they are "football men" who are good for Scottish football. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised Jordan Jones' performances for Northern Ireland and joked that he wasn't too pleased the winger had signed a pre-contract agreement to join rivals Rangers from Kilmarnock this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty revealed his father and brother were part of the booing Scotland support in San Marino on Sunday, when McNulty made his second appearance for the national team. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is "angered" that Dons captain Graeme Shinnie received so much "unfair" criticism for his part in Scotland's defeat to Kazakhstan. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic forward Ryan Christie is on the verge of a comeback after his hamstring injury, but Sunday's Old Firm match will arrive too soon for him to feature in that. (Daily Record)

And Christie insists his Celtic side have the mentality needed to get over the line in the title race again this season. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Michael Mols has revealed that while he was scouting for Utrecht he was keeping tabs on current Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos while the Colombian was playing in Finland. (Scottish Sun)

French side Toulouse are considering a summer move for Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Express)