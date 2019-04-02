National League
Fylde19:45Dag & Red
Venue: Mill Farm, England

AFC Fylde v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 1Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 4Byrne
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 15Bradley
  • 16Birch
  • 7Hardy
  • 8Croasdale
  • 9Rowe
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 27Haughton

Substitutes

  • 6Bond
  • 11Crawford
  • 12Burke
  • 29Walters
  • 30Reid

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Nunn
  • 8Clark
  • 20Wright
  • 34Smith
  • 33Onariase
  • 26Harfield
  • 23Munns
  • 4Robinson
  • 10Balanta
  • 9Kandi

Substitutes

  • 5Davey
  • 12Moore
  • 16Phipps
  • 19Adeloye
  • 22Loft
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient392211663283577
2Salford412210967392876
3Solihull Moors412291066402675
4Wrexham412191149341572
5Fylde391814763342968
6Harrogate4119111173512268
7Eastleigh39207125248467
8Ebbsfleet4118111259392065
9Gateshead40188145041962
10Sutton United411613125051-161
11Barrow411511154647-156
12Chesterfield411216134847152
13Hartlepool411313155056-652
14Halifax411118123536-151
15Bromley40149175660-451
16Barnet391311153644-850
17Maidenhead United41155214263-2150
18Boreham Wood411115154454-1048
19Dag & Red40138194552-747
20Dover411211185062-1247
21Havant & Waterlooville41912205672-1639
22Aldershot4199233163-3236
23Braintree4187264174-3331
24Maidstone United4086263269-3730
National League table

