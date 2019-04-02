National League
Bromley19:45Leyton Orient
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 8Raymond
  • 24Brindley
  • 25Coulson
  • 23Wood
  • 30Hooper
  • 18Porter
  • 4Sutherland
  • 6Holland
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 5Johnson

Substitutes

  • 7Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 9Bugiel
  • 12Dunne
  • 14Higgs
  • 15Okoye

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 4Lawless
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 22Lee
  • 15Happe
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 16Brophy
  • 30Simpson
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 11Dayton
  • 17Gorman
  • 19Koroma
  • 24Sargeant
  • 27Alabi
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient392211663283577
2Salford412210967392876
3Solihull Moors412291066402675
4Wrexham412191149341572
5Fylde391814763342968
6Harrogate4119111173512268
7Eastleigh39207125248467
8Ebbsfleet4118111259392065
9Gateshead40188145041962
10Sutton United411613125051-161
11Barrow411511154647-156
12Chesterfield411216134847152
13Hartlepool411313155056-652
14Halifax411118123536-151
15Bromley40149175660-451
16Barnet391311153644-850
17Maidenhead United41155214263-2150
18Boreham Wood411115154454-1048
19Dag & Red40138194552-747
20Dover411211185062-1247
21Havant & Waterlooville41912205672-1639
22Aldershot4199233163-3236
23Braintree4187264174-3331
24Maidstone United4086263269-3730
