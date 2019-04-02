Bromley v Leyton Orient
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 8Raymond
- 24Brindley
- 25Coulson
- 23Wood
- 30Hooper
- 18Porter
- 4Sutherland
- 6Holland
- 19Hackett-Fairchild
- 5Johnson
Substitutes
- 7Sarpong-Wiredu
- 9Bugiel
- 12Dunne
- 14Higgs
- 15Okoye
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 4Lawless
- 21Ekpiteta
- 22Lee
- 15Happe
- 6Coulson
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 16Brophy
- 30Simpson
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 11Dayton
- 17Gorman
- 19Koroma
- 24Sargeant
- 27Alabi
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to follow.