Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez opened the scoring as his side knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup 18 days ago

TEAM NEWS

Wolves central defender Ryan Bennett is available after a two-match suspension.

Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty are both expected to start, having featured as substitutes at the weekend, but several other regulars may be rested ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has shaken off the knock he picked up on Saturday, while Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof are both available.

Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian remain out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves wing-back Jonny: "We know that it will be different [from the FA Cup quarter-final] but we do know that we can win again. Especially at home in front of our own support, we feel comfortable and motivated by them and I think that's the most important thing: being all together.

"These games at home are what have allowed us to be where we are in the league and the cup."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Last time [in the FA Cup] we didn't play well enough against them, didn't have enough tempo. It was a different type of game for us, we had the ball for 70% of the time but sometimes possession doesn't mean you're going to create chances and score goals."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves, who knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup last month, are looking to beat the Red Devils twice in the same season for the first time since 1979-80.

Wolves have alternated between victory and defeat in the four previous Premier League meetings at Molineux, most recently losing 5-0 in March 2012.

September's reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Wolves' Joao Moutinho cancelling out Fred's opener.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won just one of their last six league matches (D3, L2).

They are unbeaten in four successive home league games, winning three and keeping two clean sheets.

Wolves have earned 10 points against the established top six, more than any of the other teams outside that group (W2, D4, L3).

They have scored a league-high four own-goals - three by Conor Coady and other from Matt Doherty.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota have provided 11 of Wolves' last 15 home league goals, scoring six and five respectively.

Jota has contributed five goals and three assists in his last six league games at Molineux.

Manchester United