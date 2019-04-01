Swansea City v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea City have Wayne Routledge back in contention again after missing Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest following the birth of his child.
Boss Graham Potter hopes top scorer Oliver McBurnie is okay to play twice in four days following the 2-1 loss to Forest but Joe Rodon is still not fit.
Brentford captain Romaine Sawyers missed Saturday's draw at Wigan after his return from international duty.
Luke Daniels is again set to deputise for injured keeper Daniel Bentley.
Daniels, who played in the Bees' 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Swansea in February, is likely to continue, while Lewis McLeod returned to action as a substitute after a long injury lay-off on Saturday and may be in contention for a starting place.
Swansea are 15th in the Championship, two places and three points behind Brentford, who are nine points off the play-off zone, having not scored in three games since a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.
Match facts
- Swansea have won their last six matches against Brentford in all competitions.
- Brentford have lost five of their last six away matches at Swansea since winning 3-2 in the Football League Trophy in February 2001.
- Swansea have lost four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since May 2018, when they lost each of their final five games in the Premier League.
- Out of Brentford's 50 points this season, 14 (28%) have been won away from home. Only Wigan (15%) have earned a lower percentage of their total points on the road.
- Oli McBurnie has netted 16 (34.8%) of Swansea's 46 Championship goals this season. Only Birmingham City's Che Adams (38.2%) and Hull City's Jarrod Bowen (37.5%) have scored a higher share of their team's goals.
- This is the first time since September 2017 that Brentford have failed to score in three straight league games. The last time they were scoreless in four games was back in September 2010 in League One.