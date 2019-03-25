Quiz: Can you name France's top 10 goalscorers?

Hidden photo of Olivier Giroud scoring for France
Only two players have scored more goals for France than this Chelsea striker...

He just can't stop scoring.

This Chelsea striker bagged again on Monday to help France record a comfortable 4-0 victory over Iceland in their European qualifier.

And by doing so, he became the country's third highest goalscorer of all time with 35 goals in 89 appearances.

The 32-year-old is one of the answers in this quiz, but can you name the other French players who have made the top 10 all-time goalscoring list?

You've got three minutes...

Can you name France's top 10 goalscorers?

Score: 0 / 10
03:00
You scored 0/10

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

