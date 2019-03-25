European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Luxembourg0Ukraine0

Luxembourg v Ukraine

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 4Malget
  • 13Carlson
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 10Thill
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 15Thill
  • 6Rodrigues Gouveia
  • 20Turpel

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 5Bohnert
  • 7Gerson
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 11Bensi
  • 12Schon
  • 14Sinani
  • 17Mutsch
  • 19Jänisch
  • 21Skenderovic
  • 23Kips

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 2Butko
  • 5Burda
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 13Mykolenko
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 9Bezus
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 19Ribeiro Moraes Junior

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 3Sobol
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 7Shaparenko
  • 11Shabanov
  • 14Buyalskiy
  • 16Sydorchuk
  • 18Yaremchuk
  • 20Bolbat
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Lunin
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Hand ball by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Kevin Malget.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Vincent Thill.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).

Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine).

Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).

Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Moraes (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bogdan Butko with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102114
2England21015143
3Bulgaria20201102
4Kosovo10100001
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21102114
2Serbia11001013
3Ukraine20200002
4Portugal201101-11
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

