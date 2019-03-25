Hand ball by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).
Luxembourg v Ukraine
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 4Malget
- 13Carlson
- 8Martins Pereira
- 10Thill
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 15Thill
- 6Rodrigues Gouveia
- 20Turpel
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 5Bohnert
- 7Gerson
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bensi
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 17Mutsch
- 19Jänisch
- 21Skenderovic
- 23Kips
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 2Butko
- 5Burda
- 22Matvyenko
- 13Mykolenko
- 17Zinchenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 9Bezus
- 8Malinovskiy
- 10Konoplyanka
- 19Ribeiro Moraes Junior
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 3Sobol
- 4Krivtsov
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Shaparenko
- 11Shabanov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 16Sydorchuk
- 18Yaremchuk
- 20Bolbat
- 21Karavaev
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Kevin Malget.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Vincent Thill.
Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Hand ball by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Moraes (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bogdan Butko with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.