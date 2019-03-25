Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Kosovo v Bulgaria
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15VojvodaBooked at 19mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17Kololli
- 6Kryeziu
- 5Shala
- 7Rashica
- 9Celina
- 10Zeneli
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 2Xhemajli
- 4Voca
- 8Halimi
- 11Kastrati
- 14Hasani
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Kryeziu
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Zhegrova
- 23Berisha
Bulgaria
- 13Mihaylov
- 2Popov
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 14NedyalkovBooked at 19mins
- 9Delev
- 6Slavchev
- 7Kostadinov
- 8Nedelev
- 20Malinov
- 10Popov
Substitutes
- 1Evtimov
- 3Zanev
- 4Hadzhiev
- 11Vutov
- 12Antov
- 16Vasilev
- 17Minchev
- 18Ivanov
- 19Kostov
- 21Kirilov
- 22Dimitrov
- 23Makendzhiev
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).
Offside, Bulgaria. Nikolay Mihaylov tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) because of an injury.
Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).
Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.
Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a through ball.
Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Strahil Popov.
Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.