European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo0Bulgaria0

Kosovo v Bulgaria

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15VojvodaBooked at 19mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Kololli
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 5Shala
  • 7Rashica
  • 9Celina
  • 10Zeneli
  • 18Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 2Xhemajli
  • 4Voca
  • 8Halimi
  • 11Kastrati
  • 14Hasani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Kryeziu
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 23Berisha

Bulgaria

  • 13Mihaylov
  • 2Popov
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 14NedyalkovBooked at 19mins
  • 9Delev
  • 6Slavchev
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 8Nedelev
  • 20Malinov
  • 10Popov

Substitutes

  • 1Evtimov
  • 3Zanev
  • 4Hadzhiev
  • 11Vutov
  • 12Antov
  • 16Vasilev
  • 17Minchev
  • 18Ivanov
  • 19Kostov
  • 21Kirilov
  • 22Dimitrov
  • 23Makendzhiev
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).

Offside, Bulgaria. Nikolay Mihaylov tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).

Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) because of an injury.

Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).

Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.

Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a through ball.

Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Strahil Popov.

Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102114
2England21015143
3Bulgaria20201102
4Kosovo10100001
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21102114
2Serbia11001013
3Ukraine20200002
4Portugal201101-11
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you