European Championship Qualifying - Group H
France1Iceland0

France v Iceland

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 22Kurzawa
  • 6Pogba
  • 13Kanté
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Lemar
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 21NDombele
  • 23Areola

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 14Árnason
  • 6R Sigurdsson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 16Sigurjonsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 22Berg Gudmundsson

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 11Finnbogason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 15Hermannsson
  • 19Gíslason
  • 20Sigurdsson
  • 21Traustason
  • 23AF Skúlason
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Offside, Iceland. Aron Gunnarsson tries a through ball, but Birkir Már Saevarsson is caught offside.

Hand ball by Raphael Varane (France).

Offside, Iceland. Sverrir Ingason tries a through ball, but Gylfi Sigurdsson is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).

Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kári Árnason with a headed pass.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Johann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, France. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

Attempt saved. Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kári Árnason with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Goal!

Goal! France 1, Iceland 0. Samuel Umtiti (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Kári Árnason.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106154
2Montenegro20202202
3Bulgaria20201102
4Kosovo10100001
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21102114
2Serbia11001013
3Ukraine20200002
4Portugal201101-11
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

