Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
France v Iceland
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 22Kurzawa
- 6Pogba
- 13Kanté
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 15Zouma
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 21NDombele
- 23Areola
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 5Ingason
- 14Árnason
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 18Magnússon
- 16Sigurjonsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 22Berg Gudmundsson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Pálsson
- 9Kjartansson
- 11Finnbogason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Hermannsson
- 19Gíslason
- 20Sigurdsson
- 21Traustason
- 23AF Skúlason
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Offside, Iceland. Aron Gunnarsson tries a through ball, but Birkir Már Saevarsson is caught offside.
Hand ball by Raphael Varane (France).
Offside, Iceland. Sverrir Ingason tries a through ball, but Gylfi Sigurdsson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).
Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kári Árnason with a headed pass.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Johann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kári Árnason with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Iceland 0. Samuel Umtiti (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kári Árnason.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.