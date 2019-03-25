European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Andorra0Albania1

Andorra v Albania

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18Rubio Gómez
  • 20Llovera
  • 6Lima SolàBooked at 6mins
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 4Rebés
  • 3Vales
  • 10Clemente
  • 8De Matos Vieira
  • 2Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Pujol
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pol Pérez
  • 14Aláez
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 17Cervós
  • 19Gómez

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 4Hysaj
  • 16Ismajli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 17Aliji
  • 20Kace
  • 8Basha
  • 14Xhaka
  • 21Uzuni
  • 10Sadiku
  • 7Grezda

Substitutes

  • 2Balliu
  • 3Mihaj
  • 5Veseli
  • 9Memushaj
  • 11Abazaj
  • 12Hoxha
  • 13Trashi
  • 15Qose
  • 18Ajeti
  • 19Balaj
  • 22Abrashi
  • 23Selmani
Referee:
Filip Glova

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Offside, Albania. Myrto Uzuni tries a through ball, but Armando Sadiku is caught offside.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ardian Ismajli.

Goal!

Goal! Andorra 0, Albania 1. Armando Sadiku (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Josep Gomes.

Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Foul by Taulant Xhaka (Albania).

Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).

Myrto Uzuni (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).

Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Martínez (Andorra).

Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).

Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Albania).

Taulant Xhaka (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).

Foul by Eros Grezda (Albania).

Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ildefons Lima (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ildefons Lima (Andorra).

Myrto Uzuni (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).

Myrto Uzuni (Albania) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Eros Grezda.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106154
2Montenegro20202202
3Bulgaria20201102
4Kosovo10100001
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21102114
2Serbia11001013
3Ukraine20200002
4Portugal201101-11
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

