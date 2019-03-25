Offside, Albania. Myrto Uzuni tries a through ball, but Armando Sadiku is caught offside.
Andorra v Albania
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 18Rubio Gómez
- 20Llovera
- 6Lima SolàBooked at 6mins
- 15San Nicolás
- 22Rodríguez
- 4Rebés
- 3Vales
- 10Clemente
- 8De Matos Vieira
- 2Martínez
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Pujol
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pol Pérez
- 14Aláez
- 16Martínez Palau
- 17Cervós
- 19Gómez
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 4Hysaj
- 16Ismajli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17Aliji
- 20Kace
- 8Basha
- 14Xhaka
- 21Uzuni
- 10Sadiku
- 7Grezda
Substitutes
- 2Balliu
- 3Mihaj
- 5Veseli
- 9Memushaj
- 11Abazaj
- 12Hoxha
- 13Trashi
- 15Qose
- 18Ajeti
- 19Balaj
- 22Abrashi
- 23Selmani
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ardian Ismajli.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Albania 1. Armando Sadiku (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Josep Gomes.
Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Foul by Taulant Xhaka (Albania).
Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).
Myrto Uzuni (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).
Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Martínez (Andorra).
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).
Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Albania).
Taulant Xhaka (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).
Foul by Eros Grezda (Albania).
Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ildefons Lima (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ildefons Lima (Andorra).
Myrto Uzuni (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).
Myrto Uzuni (Albania) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Eros Grezda.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.