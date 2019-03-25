Match ends, Turkey 4, Moldova 0.
Turkey v Moldova
-
Line-ups
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 22Ayhan
- 16Demiral
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 18TokozSubstituted forBelozogluat 84'minutes
- 14Tekdemir
- 20TürüçSubstituted forKaracaat 78'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forYaziciat 66'minutes
- 9Tosun
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 4Söyüncü
- 5Belozoglu
- 6Yokuslu
- 7Gönül
- 8Ozyakup
- 11Yazici
- 13Tasdemir
- 15Yalcin
- 19Malli
- 21Karaca
- 23Cakir
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 15Jardan
- 5Posmac
- 3Razgoniuc
- 2ReabciukBooked at 64mins
- 22Graur
- 9Cebotaru
- 8CarpSubstituted forTurcanat 45'minutes
- 11GinsariSubstituted forAntoniucat 73'minutes
- 7IonitaBooked at 65mins
- 18AmbrosSubstituted forNicolaescuat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 4Turcan
- 6Anton
- 10Cociuc
- 12Celeadnic
- 13Nicolaescu
- 16Antoniuc
- 17Sandu
- 20Platica
- 21Milinceanu
- Referee:
- Serhiy Boyko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 4, Moldova 0.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Artiom Razgoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici.
Efecan Karaca (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).
Emre (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).
Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cenk Tosun with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Emre replaces Dorukhan Tokoz because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Ion Jardan (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) because of an injury.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Efecan Karaca replaces Deniz Türüç.
Attempt missed. Iaser Turcan (Moldova) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Offside, Turkey. Deniz Türüç tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.
Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Turkey).
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc replaces Radu Ginsari.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 4, Moldova 0. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dinu Graur.
Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cebotaru (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ion Nicolaescu.
Booking
Artur Ionita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Booking
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.