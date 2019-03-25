Southgate to report 'racist abuse' of Danny Rose in England win in Montenegro

England boss Gareth Southgate said he would report Montenegro to Uefa after claiming full-back Danny Rose was racially abused by home fans in Podgorica.

"I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game," said Southgate.

"There's no doubt in my mind that happened and we'll report it to Uefa. It's not acceptable."

England won 5-1 to maintain their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

Afterwards, Southgate was asked whether Raheem Sterling also experienced abuse after the forward celebrated his goal by putting his hands to his ears in front of the Montenegro fans.

"I'm not sure about Raheem," said Southgate. "I had a quick chat with Danny but I've not had a chance to speak to Raheem.

"I know what I heard. We'll definitely deal with it in the right way and we have to make sure we support our players."

