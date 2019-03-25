Shayne Lavery strikes late to clinch NI U21 win over Mexico

Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery also gave Northern Ireland U21s victory over Bulgaria on Friday

Shayne Lavery scored three minutes from time as Northern Ireland U21s defeated Mexico U22s 2-1 in a friendly in Spain.

Pablo Lopez put the Mexicans in front and David Parkhouse levelled before Lavery's late winner.

Mexico had a player sent off at 1-1 and they finished with nine men when another was dismissed in added time.

It makes it two wins in three days during a training camp, with Everton striker Lavery also giving the team victory over Bulgaria.

It is also a fifth straight win for Ian Barraclough's side as the team prepares for the Euro 2021 qualifiers, which begin in September.

Northern Ireland only narrowly missed out on a play-off place in the previous Euros qualifying campaign, with a victory away to Spain their stand-out result.

