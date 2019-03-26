Women's Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Chelsea Women

Chelsea are aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the second year in succession

Women's Champions League quarter-final, second leg Date: Wednesday, 27 March Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Venue: Stade Jean Bouin, Paris Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app from 17:45 GMT on Wednesday

Chelsea will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Paris St-Germain.

Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert scored second-half goals at Kingsmeadow to give the Blues an advantage for Wednesday's away leg in France.

Scotland midfielder Cuthbert will miss the game because of suspension.

Her absence could result in a recall for Fran Kirby, who set up both goals in the first leg as a substitute.

Chelsea are hoping to reach the last four for the second successive season.

"I wouldn't say we're comfortable," manager Emma Hayes told BBC Sport after her side's first-leg victory.

"That [the second leg] is going to be a 10-15,000-strong, packed crowd, and I expect it will be quite hostile, and we're going to go through difficult moments."

The winners of the tie will play either German club Wolfsburg or holders Lyon, who contested the 2018 final.