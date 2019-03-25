Scotland U21 1-2 Sweden U21: Barry McGuire goal not enough

Scotland U21 head coach Scot Gemmill made six changes for Sweden friendly

Scotland Under-21s ended their two-game Marbella trip winless after going down 2-1 to Sweden on Monday.

Motherwell defender Barry McGuire scored his first international goal to level for the Scots after Joel Asoro's opener.

But Benjamin Mbunga fired a deserved winner for Sweden before half-time.

Head coach Scot Gemmill made six changes from Friday's line-up in the 0-0 draw with Mexico, with debuts for Sean Mackie and Jordan Holsgrove.

Slack defending allowed Sweden to take an early lead as Felix Beijmo's cross found Asoro unmarked to head home from eight yards.

McGuire, currently on loan at Queen of the South, stabbed home a Jordan Holsgrove free-kick midway through the half before Mbunga's tap-in settled it.

Hibs striker Oli Shaw, who came off the bench, had Scotland's best chance of the second half when he shot just wide from 20 yards.