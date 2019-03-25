Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Cristiano Ronaldo because of an injury.
Portugal v Serbia
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 23Ferreira Sousa
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 10João Mário
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 16Jota
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 20Afonso Fernandes
- 21Nélson Semedo
- 22Beto
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 5Spajic
- 4Milenkovic
- 11Mladenovic
- 17Lazovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 22Ljajic
- 14GacinovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 21'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Gajic
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Jovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 15Veljkovic
- 16Lukic
- 18Radonjic
- 19Jovicic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Pavkov
- 23Vasiljevic
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).
Darko Lazovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Mijat Gacinovic because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Serbia 1. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Rui Patrício (Portugal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Serbia. Mijat Gacinovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.