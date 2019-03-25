European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Portugal0Serbia1

Portugal v Serbia

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 13Danilo
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 23Ferreira Sousa
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 10João Mário
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 16Jota
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 20Afonso Fernandes
  • 21Nélson Semedo
  • 22Beto

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 5Spajic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 11Mladenovic
  • 17Lazovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 14GacinovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 21'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Gajic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 8Jovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 15Veljkovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 19Jovicic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Pavkov
  • 23Vasiljevic
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Cristiano Ronaldo because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Dias.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).

Darko Lazovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Mijat Gacinovic because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.

Goal!

Goal! Portugal 0, Serbia 1. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Rui Patrício (Portugal) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Serbia. Mijat Gacinovic draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102114
2England21015143
3Bulgaria20201102
4Kosovo10100001
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21102114
2Serbia11001013
3Ukraine20200002
4Portugal201101-11
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

