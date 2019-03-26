Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arne Maier.
England U21 v Germany U21
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 17Walker-Peters
- 15Fry
- 16Clarke-Salter
- 19R Sessegnon
- 14Davies
- 4Dowell
- 21Gray
- 10Foden
- 18Barnes
- 20Solanke
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 3Dasilva
- 5Tomori
- 6Kelly
- 7Lookman
- 8Maddison
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 13Gunn
- 22Woodman
- 25Konsa
- 26Choudhury
Germany U21
- 1Müller
- 2Henrichs
- 5Baumgartl
- 4Uduokhai
- 14Mittelstädt
- 15Maier
- 8Dahoud
- 7Öztunali
- 19Neuhaus
- 18AmiriBooked at 22mins
- 10Waldschmidt
Substitutes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21).
Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins England U21 1, Germany U21 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, England U21 1, Germany U21 1.
Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (England U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Germany U21 1. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Germany U21. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt tries a through ball, but Maximilian Mittelstädt is caught offside.
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Germany U21).
Harvey Barnes (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Foul by Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21).
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 0, Germany U21 1. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arne Maier.
Booking
Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Germany U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.
Offside, England U21. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Florian Neuhaus (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (England U21).
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.
Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Harvey Barnes.
Attempt blocked. Levin Öztunali (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Attempt blocked. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.
Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.