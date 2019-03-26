Under-21 Friendly
England U211Germany U211

England U21 v Germany U21

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Henderson
  • 17Walker-Peters
  • 15Fry
  • 16Clarke-Salter
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 14Davies
  • 4Dowell
  • 21Gray
  • 10Foden
  • 18Barnes
  • 20Solanke

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Tomori
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Lookman
  • 8Maddison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 13Gunn
  • 22Woodman
  • 25Konsa
  • 26Choudhury

Germany U21

  • 1Müller
  • 2Henrichs
  • 5Baumgartl
  • 4Uduokhai
  • 14Mittelstädt
  • 15Maier
  • 8Dahoud
  • 7Öztunali
  • 19Neuhaus
  • 18AmiriBooked at 22mins
  • 10Waldschmidt

Substitutes

    Match Stats

    Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamGermany U21
    Possession
    Home39%
    Away61%
    Shots
    Home4
    Away12
    Shots on Target
    Home2
    Away1
    Corners
    Home2
    Away2
    Fouls
    Home2
    Away6

    Live Text

    Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arne Maier.

    Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

    Foul by Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21).

    Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Second Half

    Second Half begins England U21 1, Germany U21 1.

    Half Time

    First Half ends, England U21 1, Germany U21 1.

    Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Kieran Dowell (England U21).

    Goal!

    Goal! England U21 1, Germany U21 1. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

    Offside, Germany U21. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt tries a through ball, but Maximilian Mittelstädt is caught offside.

    Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Germany U21).

    Harvey Barnes (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

    Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.

    Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

    Foul by Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21).

    Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

    Goal!

    Goal! England U21 0, Germany U21 1. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arne Maier.

    Booking

    Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21).

    Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Germany U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.

    Offside, England U21. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

    Florian Neuhaus (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Kieran Dowell (England U21).

    Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21).

    Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.

    Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Harvey Barnes.

    Attempt blocked. Levin Öztunali (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

    Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Henrichs (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

    Attempt blocked. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Germany U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.

    Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter.

    Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired

    Find ways to get active

    How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

    Find a club, activity or sport near you