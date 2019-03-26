Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Masopust with a cross.
Czech Republic v Brazil
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 23Pavlenka
- 5Coufal
- 3Celustka
- 17Suchy
- 22NovakSubstituted forGebre Selassieat 45'minutes
- 15Soucek
- 11Pavelka
- 12Masopust
- 8Darida
- 7Zmrhal
- 19Schick
Substitutes
- 1Kolar
- 2Kaderábek
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 6Kalas
- 10Frydek
- 13Kral
- 14Jankto
- 16Koubek
- 18Kudela
- 20Vydra
- 21Skoda
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 13Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 12Lobo Silva
- 5CasemiroBooked at 24mins
- 21RicharlisonBooked at 37mins
- 18Marques Loureiro
- 10Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 45'minutes
- 11Coutinho
- 20Roberto Firmino
Substitutes
- 3Miranda
- 6Telles
- 7Neres
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 14Fagner
- 15Fabinho
- 16Militão
- 17Felipe Anderson
- 19Sousa Soares
- 22Pereira da Silva
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Czech Republic 1, Brazil 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Theodor Gebre Selassie replaces Filip Novak.
Half Time
First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Brazil 0.
Alex Sandro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Richarlison (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Brazil 0. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).
Attempt saved. Filip Novak (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a headed pass.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
Allan (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Czech Republic).
Roberto Firmino (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Thiago Silva (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Czech Republic).
Booking
Casemiro (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).
Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marek Suchy.
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Marquinhos (Brazil).
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Czech Republic. Patrik Schick tries a through ball, but David Pavelka is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a cross following a corner.