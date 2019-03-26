International Friendlies
Morocco0Argentina1

Morocco v Argentina

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 5BenatiaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbdelhamidat 61'minutes
  • 4da Costa
  • 6Saïss
  • 3Mazraoui
  • 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 61'minutes
  • 14BoussoufaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFajrat 74'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 10BelhandaBooked at 8mins
  • 9Boufal
  • 13BoutaïbBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAliouiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7El Haddad
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 16Abdelhamid
  • 17Baadi
  • 18Bourabia
  • 19El Karti
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21S Amrabat
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Alioui

Argentina

  • 23AndradaSubstituted forMussoat 67'minutes
  • 24Montiel
  • 6Pezzella
  • 4KannemannBooked at 54mins
  • 8Acuña
  • 7Pereyra
  • 28Rodríguez
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forZarachoat 76'minutes
  • 16de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 79'minutes
  • 22MartínezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSuárezat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mercado
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 9Benedetto
  • 11Correa
  • 12Marchesín
  • 13Marcone
  • 15Lanzini
  • 19Zaracho
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 27Suárez
  • 29Foyth
  • 32Musso
Referee:
Janny Sikazwe

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away23

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Morocco 0, Argentina 1. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matías Suárez.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Paulo Dybala.

Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Matías Zaracho replaces Leandro Paredes.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Rachid Alioui replaces Khalid Boutaïb.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.

Attempt blocked. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Argentina).

Attempt blocked. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.

Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Walter Kannemann (Argentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Juan Musso replaces Esteban Andrada.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).

Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Matías Suárez (Argentina).

Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Argentina).

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Ángel Correa replaces Rodrigo de Paul.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Yunis Abdelhamid replaces Medhi Benatia.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Karim El Ahmadi.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Khalid Boutaïb.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Manuel da Costa.

Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).

Matías Suárez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

Hand ball by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Matías Suárez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Booking

Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Walter Kannemann (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

