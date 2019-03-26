Goal! Morocco 0, Argentina 1. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matías Suárez.
Morocco v Argentina
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bono
- 5BenatiaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbdelhamidat 61'minutes
- 4da Costa
- 6Saïss
- 3Mazraoui
- 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 61'minutes
- 14BoussoufaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFajrat 74'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 10BelhandaBooked at 8mins
- 9Boufal
- 13BoutaïbBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAliouiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7El Haddad
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 16Abdelhamid
- 17Baadi
- 18Bourabia
- 19El Karti
- 20Idrissi
- 21S Amrabat
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Alioui
Argentina
- 23AndradaSubstituted forMussoat 67'minutes
- 24Montiel
- 6Pezzella
- 4KannemannBooked at 54mins
- 8Acuña
- 7Pereyra
- 28Rodríguez
- 5ParedesSubstituted forZarachoat 76'minutes
- 16de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 79'minutes
- 22MartínezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSuárezat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mercado
- 3Tagliafico
- 9Benedetto
- 11Correa
- 12Marchesín
- 13Marcone
- 15Lanzini
- 19Zaracho
- 20Lo Celso
- 27Suárez
- 29Foyth
- 32Musso
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away23
Live Text
Goal!
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Paulo Dybala.
Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).
Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Matías Zaracho replaces Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Rachid Alioui replaces Khalid Boutaïb.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.
Attempt blocked. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Argentina).
Attempt blocked. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.
Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Walter Kannemann (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Juan Musso replaces Esteban Andrada.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).
Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Matías Suárez (Argentina).
Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Argentina).
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Ángel Correa replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Yunis Abdelhamid replaces Medhi Benatia.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Karim El Ahmadi.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Khalid Boutaïb.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Manuel da Costa.
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).
Matías Suárez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
Hand ball by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Matías Suárez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Booking
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Walter Kannemann (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.