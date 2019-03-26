European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Italy4Liechtenstein0

Italy v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Italy

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5Mancini
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 7Spinazzola
  • 15Sensi
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 16Politano
  • 21Quagliarella
  • 14Kean

Substitutes

  • 2Izzo
  • 3Cristante
  • 4Biraghi
  • 9Pavoletti
  • 10Bernardeschi
  • 11Grifo
  • 12Cragno
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Barella
  • 20Lasagna
  • 22Donnarumma
  • 23Zaniolo

Liechtenstein

  • 1Buchel
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 4KaufmannBooked at 45mins
  • 5Hofer
  • 3Goppel
  • 8Sele
  • 23Polverino
  • 10Wieser
  • 9Kühne
  • 18HaslerBooked at 34mins
  • 11Salanovic

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 6Malin
  • 7Ospelt
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Büchel
  • 14Meier
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Eberle
  • 17Gubser
  • 19Frick
  • 21Majer
  • 22Rechsteiner
Referee:
Kirill Levnikov

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home26
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Aaron Sele.

Half Time

First Half ends, Italy 4, Liechtenstein 0.

Goal!

Goal! Italy 4, Liechtenstein 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Penalty conceded by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Italy) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Hand ball by Fabio Quagliarella (Italy).

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Moise Kean (Italy) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Wieser.

Attempt missed. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Moise Kean with a cross.

Attempt missed. Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Italy 3, Liechtenstein 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aaron Sele.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.

Goal!

Goal! Italy 2, Liechtenstein 0. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).

Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci following a corner.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Simon Kühne.

Attempt missed. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Sele.

Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci following a set piece situation.

Moise Kean (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein).

Foul by Matteo Politano (Italy).

Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorginho.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.

Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201126-41
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine21102114
2Luxembourg21013303
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland22003036
2R. of Ireland22002026
3Denmark100101-10
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22003126
2Norway21012203
3Sweden21012203
4Malta21012203
5Romania21014313
6Faroe Islands200225-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22008176
2Turkey22006066
3Albania21013213
4Iceland210124-23
5Andorra200205-50
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22006066
2Bos-Herze22004136
3Greece21012203
4Finland21012203
5Armenia200214-30
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

