Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Aaron Sele.
Italy v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 5Mancini
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 7Spinazzola
- 15Sensi
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 16Politano
- 21Quagliarella
- 14Kean
Substitutes
- 2Izzo
- 3Cristante
- 4Biraghi
- 9Pavoletti
- 10Bernardeschi
- 11Grifo
- 12Cragno
- 17Immobile
- 18Barella
- 20Lasagna
- 22Donnarumma
- 23Zaniolo
Liechtenstein
- 1Buchel
- 20Wolfinger
- 4KaufmannBooked at 45mins
- 5Hofer
- 3Goppel
- 8Sele
- 23Polverino
- 10Wieser
- 9Kühne
- 18HaslerBooked at 34mins
- 11Salanovic
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 7Ospelt
- 12Hobi
- 13Büchel
- 14Meier
- 15Yildiz
- 16Eberle
- 17Gubser
- 19Frick
- 21Majer
- 22Rechsteiner
- Referee:
- Kirill Levnikov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, Italy 4, Liechtenstein 0.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 4, Liechtenstein 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Italy) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Hand ball by Fabio Quagliarella (Italy).
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Moise Kean (Italy) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Wieser.
Attempt missed. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Moise Kean with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 3, Liechtenstein 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aaron Sele.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 2, Liechtenstein 0. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).
Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci following a corner.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Simon Kühne.
Attempt missed. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Sele.
Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci following a set piece situation.
Moise Kean (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein).
Foul by Matteo Politano (Italy).
Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorginho.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a through ball.