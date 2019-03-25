Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

Alex McLeish asks the Tartan Army to stick with his Scotland side after following up defeat in Kazakhstan with an unconvincing win over San Marino which prompted booing from the away support. (Herald)

Scotland scorer Kenny McLean says the fans were right to boo the team in San Marino. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney will declare himself fit for Sunday's Old Firm game despite missing Scotland's double-header through injury. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers No.2 Gary McAllister was reportedly beaten up in a street attack in Leeds hours after watching Steven Gerrard play for Liverpool legends (Daily Record)

Mikael Lustig's future at Celtic could be decided this week. The Swede has discussed a one-year extension with boss Neil Lennon and is wanted in his homeland by AIK. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Liverpool loan winger Ryan Kent should stay at Rangers next season to take his career to the next level, says former Ibrox winger Mark Walters. (Scottish Daily Express)

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson is a doubt for Aberdeen's game with Hearts on Saturday after flying home early from Scotland Under-21 duty in Spain with a thigh injury. (Daily Record)