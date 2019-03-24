Monday back pages 24 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/47688871 Read more about sharing. The Telegraph leads with an image of Tottenham's new stadium The Star points to Gareth Southgate telling his players to keep their cool The Times also points to Southgate's request to not react to abuse in Montenegro The Independent carry a story about Raheem Sterling one day captaining England